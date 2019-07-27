Nastya Kamenskih for the festival in Baku chose “predatory” manner
Nastya Kamensky never ceases to amaze with its impeccable sense of style and taste. Ukrainian singer very accurately tracks the latest fashion trends and trying to match them, that it turns out very well. So, Kamensky demonstrated a great new image, which combines several trends of the season.
Note that on 25 July in Baku started the international music festival “Heat”. At the opening of the festival in addition to Kamensky also made a number of no less famous Ukrainian artists: Dima Monatic, the group “Time and Glass”, Potap with his band MOZGI.
On the red carpet festival opening Kamensky came in a bright dress — bodycon dresses off the shoulder oversized jacket. Dress and jacket stitched paillettes acid pink hue. In this outfit we see a trend in the year-animal print. Your luxurious way Nastya added black sandals heels. Hair ironed, and the hair is decorated with pink pins. Makeup is done with emphasis on the eyes.
“Today, at the international festival “Heat” in Baku really hot and sooooo hot” Incredible atmosphere, incredibly warm welcome artists from all over the world and only the most positive emotions! How do you like my image? Today I have a sweet Pina colada”, — signed photo of Kamensky.
One comment from the singer: “I love hot nights! Put like if you are!”
Fans of the singer came to the indescribable delight of her new image. And bombarded their favorite rave review:
