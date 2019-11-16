Nastya Kamenskih open up about life with Potapov
The actress praised the beloved from the scene.
The singer Nastya Kamensky said, which Potap husband.
Star open up during the recording of the concert “Evening with the Prime Minister Ekaterina Osadchaya”. The scene Kamensky began to praise the beloved. Nastya noticed that the farm is not only the best husband and lover, but also a wonderful son-in-law.
“Potap is the best lover, friend, husband, dad and, of course, the son-in-law. He’s very romantic, he loves my mom, they quite often communicate with each other,” said the wife of the captain.
She then walked into the hall where her in his strong arms made her husband Potap.