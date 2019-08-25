Nastya Kamenskih Potap withdrew himself from candid photos
Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky (NK), which recently told how to love myself, surprised fans candid photos.
The photographs, which she had published in his Instagram, she poses in the bathroom. The singer — and-black bodysuit. “I am your dream,” she signed pictures.
One of the first to react to a photo of husband Nasti producer Potap.
“Nnnnnaaaaaahhhh!!!go home!!!”, — he wrote under the photos, adding smileys-lights.
Review Potap collected a few thousand likes. Fans write that Kamensky cannot go home because her concerts. Some of them, said that Potap-lucky. Others advise him to talk to his young wife not to publish these photos and the hint that Nastia has a boyfriend.
We will remind, earlier “double” Nadia Dorofeeva struck curvaceous in a swimsuit.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter