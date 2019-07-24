Nastya Kamenskikh has pleased fans with racy video
Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky, who now performs under the pseudonym NK loves to indulge his fans candid photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hyser.com.ua.
And her new husband, entertainer and musician Alexander Potapenko supports his wife in everything and, accordingly, is the author of the majority of such personnel. So, the Internet stirred a record Kamensky with a soul that was not only on camera, but in the popular Youtube network, writes Columnist.
It should be noted that this is a kind of backstage from the shooting of the clips with Potapov. In the video, Nastya Kamenskih slightly manages to cover her breast with his hands, but she is posing completely Nude.
Many users and loyal fans of the celebrity was delighted by what he saw. Them pleasantly surprised by the shape Kamensky and they wished her with Potapov a long and happy life together. They noted that in this video a lot of love that comes from the newlyweds, and it seemed to them very sweet.