Nastya Kamensky admired figure in micro bikini

| July 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskyhas pleased fans with a new seductive photos in a swimsuit.

Настя Каменских восхитила фигурой в микро-бикини

The celebrity published in Instagram.

Kamensky showed a figure in a tiny bikini.

“Confidence helps to make dreams come true. But you need to learn how to thoroughly work your body and thoughts, never rest on our laurels”, — signed the post of singer.

Netizens have begun to actively comment on photos Kamensky.

“I love motivational posts”, “You’re my inspiration”, “Very thin,” “Beauty,” they write.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.