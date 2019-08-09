Nastya Kamensky admired the spectacular image of holiday in Sardinia
The singer admitted that after a couple of days flies back to Ukraine
Nastya Kamensky and Potap will continue to travel along the coast of Italy, visiting small cozy towns and admiring the local attractions. During the day they spend their time on the yacht and in the evening go for a walk around. And every time the singer displays for fans of the new summer street style image that they are willing to discuss.
On his page in Instagram Anastasia reported that a few days later she will have to return to Kyiv, as the vacation comes to an end. The girl was accompanied by a message for fans of spectacular photos. This time for prom with the captain, she chose on-trend denim dress, suede ankle boot almond shade (by the way, fans have noticed that for several days in a row star literally will not part with this Shoe and masterfully combines it with various outfiti) and a knitted backpack. Massive ring and original Hoop earrings are distinctive touches of the image.
Hairstyle actress showed fans unusual for her – she gathered the hair into a smooth beam. We should also mention the makeup. Tanned Nastya decided to focus on the eyes and highlighted cheekbones.
“A couple of vacation days and soon concerts, shooting and an incredibly busy schedule! Glad that the first concert after such a warm and rich holiday will become a favorite of the legendary festival “Laima Rendezvous” — shared his plans for the star.
The new image was so pleased fans of Nasty that some of them even compared her with Cleopatra and traditionally the singer called a fine Italian.
