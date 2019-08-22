Nastya Kamensky admitted that he engaged in soul-searching
The singer Nastya Kamenskih, archival photos which ex-lover leaked again indulged his followers in the photoblog picture in a bikini, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The singer posted a photo where appears in a black bathing suit that shows fans the fifth point. Under the photo of Nastya frankly admitted that from time to time engaged in soul-searching. The singer sometimes think about the fact that something would have changed in their appearance.
“We girls will always find something to improve in yourself! I, like many, from time to time engaged in soul-searching! There would be a thigh smaller, and it would disappoint, maybe even a hair color change! And this woman inside of us will never give up. And most importantly, with the advent of social networks, a so-called ideals, which everyone wants to be!” – said Nastya.
At the same time, the singer stressed that there are no rules perfect appearance, relationship, or anything.
“There are so like and good for you, and this is perfect! Of course, you must always go forward, work on themselves, to dream and to achieve, but all this have to do with high life,” — said the wife of the captain.