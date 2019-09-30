Nastya Kamensky admitted that she dreams about the new addition to the family
The singer admits that he really wants the baby.
Nastya Kamensky and Potap, who had to extend their honeymoon, dream about the new addition to the family. The singer admits that he didn’t mind being pregnant, and that they loved working on it even in airports.
Pop singer says that despite a heavy touring schedule, to get pregnant not a problem for her.
“I would be very happy to be now in such a state. It’s not tricky. And when the universe decides to give us a baby… I think it will become easy and even if it is one hour in any airport,” said Nastya Kamensky in conversation with Katya Osadchaya.
NK added that they are very sensual passionate lover, but because you can be alone anywhere, especially after a long separation.
In addition, She told how changed them sensual relationship after marriage.
“I do not feel the difference when you officially become a wife when just living together. For me there is no difference. We today, for example, was in the supermarket and kissed, we haven’t seen, just like two fool near cheese. And people are looking for them is a little weird. It seems that we have only just met. We act like we are not together for many years, and only four months”, – said Kamensky.