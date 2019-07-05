Nastya Kamensky admitted that the most important thing in a relationship
Nastya Kamensky and Potap for many years carefully hid their relationship. However, once in may of this year, the stars have officially legalized their relationship, and Nastya and Potap become quite candid in revealing his feelings. Pages in Instagram, the pair regularly recognized each other in love, publishes a touching photo sharing and video gentle. A few hours ago, Anastasia wrote a touching post in which I admitted that for her the most important thing in a relationship.
“Perhaps the most important thing in a relationship besides love and intimacy is the support! After all, each person needs to hear: “You’re done! You can do this. You can do it!”. Support also should be able to, and if the family was not accepted, then you need to learn to do it! Support is understanding, and understanding combines many functions. For example, to compromise and the ability to put yourself in the other person. We were created to search the world for their ideal other half. To survive with her love, passion, adversity and tears, to understand, accept and support. Mine was too close and I’m happy I found it. I wish to everyone to find love, to appreciate and cherish her!” — says Nastya.