Nastya Kamensky and Potap threw the net photos and videos from Mexico
Nastya Kamenskih Potap together with do not miss the opportunity to spend a romantic holiday in the middle of the saturated working days, consisting entirely of recordings and concerts. So sweet couple flew to Mexico, where basking on the beach and pleases fans in Instagram for regular photo and video reports from the resort of Cancun. Of course, not without first shots in a bikini, because Nastia has something to show her luscious figure has long been a reason for discussions.
In a new video, the singer decided to seduce a hot dance on camera. She slowly moved, shaking appetizing rounded hips in microbikini in time to the soft melody. In hand she held a coconut and enjoyed the delicious and healthy coconut water. The singer decided not to use cosmetics.
Fans appreciated the exotic dancing girls and praised her sexy curves.
- Chic
- Cool figure
- Peach
- Gorgeous! The fire, not the girl!
- The husband not against?
- Unearthly beauty!
- Delicious girl
- Charming
- Chic hip
Also Nastya has published a romantic photo in a short loose dress with thin straps. On dreamy picture the singer sitting on a stone at the foot of the cliffs and the edge of the ocean.
“The most beautiful sunrise I’ve ever seen,” — signed atmospheric scenes artist.
Potap also could not resist a colorful picture. He posed with his wife at dawn, a pair, as usual, went for a run, it’s long been part of the artists habit.
“Rabotnyh — a mixture of work and relaxation and of course sport and love”, signed romantic photo with his wife rapper. The couple froze on the background of the colorful local scenery in sports gear.