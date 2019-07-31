Nastya Kamensky announced the start of the holiday
Potap is not yet published updates for it that makes Kamensky
Nastya Kamenskih finally went to a long-awaited vacation. However, the new trip again accompanied by “intrigues and innuendo”. Fans of the singer are very interested in where the departed their favorite. And accompanies her on this trip Potap. However Nastya, as always, steadfast to the last keeps the intrigue.
One thing is for sure – she had gone on vacation with her best friend, Anna Zavgorodniy (designer and wife of the soloist of group “Time and Glass” Alexei Zavgorodniy). And Yes, your beloved went and Potap! We see him in a video released.
More Nastya said nothing. On his instagram page, the singer has just published a new photo on the background of the magnificent scenery. Far see the blue sea or ocean, on the waves sway dozens of yachts and boats. Also see sandy beach with parasols.
“A long way to come today, but finally we’re here! With this second, my vacation has begun,” — says Nastya.
The performer also shows a bright beach look. Kamensky posing in the jacket-dress sand color, white t-shirt. In a striking straw hat, and a woven backpack bag. Neck beads made of white shells.
Nastya also took a couple videos, which shows my room and the view from calving, against which she took the photo. The corresponding video appeared on the twitter blog MyGlamWish.
Fans of the singer rushed to fill it with enthusiastic comments:
- “A good holiday”
- “Nastya beautiful, no words”
- “What you’ve become pretty”
- “Wonderful, luxurious and unforgettable stay!!”
- “Goddess, have a good rest”
- “Man, You’re awesome! How old look at You with admiration, with interest and admiration!!!! You-space”
- “Anastasia, Hello, you’re beautiful”