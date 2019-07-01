Nastya Kamensky boasted a luxurious bouquet from Potap
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky, who recently fanned speculation about her pregnancy, shared with her Instagram followers in gentle of the video, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.
In the video, Nastya says that after returning home from filming the show “X-Factor”, its in the kitchen was waiting for the vase with a luxurious pale pink hydrangeas from her beloved husband Potap.
Seeing the flowers, the actress decided to show off the bouquet in front of the fans.