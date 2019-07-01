Nastya Kamensky boasted a luxurious bouquet from Potap

| July 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky, who recently fanned speculation about her pregnancy, shared with her Instagram followers in gentle of the video, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.

Настя Каменских похвасталась роскошным букетом от Потапа

In the video, Nastya says that after returning home from filming the show “X-Factor”, its in the kitchen was waiting for the vase with a luxurious pale pink hydrangeas from her beloved husband Potap.

Seeing the flowers, the actress decided to show off the bouquet in front of the fans.

Настя Каменских похвасталась роскошным букетом от Потапа

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.