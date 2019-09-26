Nastya Kamensky boasted a slim figure in a bikini

The singer Nastya Kamenskih, which showed how with friends on Devic-Mount the back was treated for a long time did not indulge subscribers fotoblog spicy photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

But the celebrity corrected this unfortunate situation. In Instagram she had posted the picture, which is posing on the balcony in a black bathing suit. Kamensky is back to the camera and thus shows off elastic backside.

As reported by the singer, she and her husband, producer Potap, left for a short vacation. Where went the famous couple is a mystery, but judging by the background, the lovers are now in a warmer climate.

“This is a sensual escape. Only four days. Lots of love and sun”, signed photograph of Anastasia.

