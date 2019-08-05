Nastya Kamensky boasted a slim figure while relaxing
While on vacation in Italy with her husband Potap, Nastya Kamensky not stop to actively post Sunny and seductive photos in your photoblog, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Recently Kamensky at Instagram released another hot photograph, which appears in a sexy blue bikini.
Star smiled and posed on a yacht and showed his mouth-watering figure.
“New day”, signed Italian artist.
Not indifferent to sexy pictures members Nastia Kamenskih. The fans are delighted not only from the rest of the stars, but also the slim figure of the singer.
“Always said Nastya — the perfect woman,” “not Exactly pregnant”, “great body,” wrote the subscribers in Instagram Nasti.
