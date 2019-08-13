Nastya Kamensky called the secret to a perfect relationship with Potapov

| August 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Nastya Kamensky decided to share with fans the secret of their perfect relationship with Potapov. My opinion on this occasion, the singer expressed through the publications of the page in Instagram.

Настя Каменских назвала секрет идеальных отношений с Потапом

In your profile Nastya Kamensky has published funny photos in the company of captain, and in the caption under the post noted that love and friendship always go together. Besides the fact that the rapper is a beloved celebrities also has her best friend. Due to this, the performer in the relationship manages to survive as honest and incredible emotions. With her husband NK may share the most secret, and they inspire each other.

Kamensky added that together they laugh a lot and fool around. All who partner found another friend, the singer considers it lucky, saying that they were very lucky, reports the portal “Word and Business”. In the comments of the followers congratulated the idol that she is happily married.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.