Nastya Kamensky decided to help sick children
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky (NK) appealed to its subscribers for the event, hosted by leading Masha Efrosinina, which will be held on August 31.
Artist will perform to help sick children. The singer said — come hear your favorite songs and invited those wishing cheerfully to spend time, because the proceeds will go to charity. This event is held for the third year in a row, so managed to save many lives.
“I believe that if we combine our efforts, we will help to save the lives of kids. To help is a great happiness, and I hope to see many of you on 31 August”, signed video Nastya.
Anastasia on video appeared in a black top, her neck was decorated with various chains, and the makeup was done with a focus on the eyes. The artist said, smiling and looking into the camera.
The record has collected not only the hearts, who asked to put Nasty, but a lot of messages in the address of the artist. Basically, the singer was showered with compliments.
“You look like the main Character of the series Clone 😍”, “Love you!”, “I love you, but Lomachenko 31, which songs))))”, “Beauty”, “Very beautiful girl”, “How are you sweet stele.., don’t believe a word”, “Beautiful and heartfelt”, “Oooo HNS cool I have a birthday on August 31,” wrote a follower.