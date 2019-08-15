Nastya Kamensky excited network a cocky way (photo)
Popular singer Nastya Kamensky, covering social networks your photo in swimsuit during a vacation, excited new candid shots. 32-year-old star has published on his page in Instagram photos in sexy lace black lingerie. Quite a daring complement rich makeup.
Signature Kamensky thanked the designer of this kit and wrote that he feels it is very sexy.
“I’m sexy and I know it”, — wrote under a photo NK.
Members Nastia reacted to the photo, leaving comments. Some admire the shape and beauty of her forms. Others criticized for excessive frankness and suggest for a change to get dressed.
It seems that the attacks of the haters Kamensky didn’t actually care. She immediately posted a new photo in a swimsuit at the pool and reflected in the post about the passing of summer and what else can be done.
“My August is painted literally on minutes, but for me it is a real thrill! Lots of concerts, filming, projects, and work on new material! Despite this busy schedule, I find time to do sports, yoga, reading books and going to the goals that I set myself within the challenge #Obrajuelo. When crossing off one of the items on this list with the words “Hooray, I did it!” have an incredible sense of pride”, — said Nastya.
Recall, Nastya Kamenskikh husband Potapov took a vacation, traveling on a yacht off the coast of Italy and France. The pair delighted the fans of bright pictures with relaxing.
