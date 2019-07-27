Nastya Kamensky flashed stylish bow in Baku

The singer is already in Baku and Potap

Nastya Kamensky told his fans that have already arrived in Baku. Note that from 25 to 28 July in the capital of Azerbaijan is hosting the international music festival “Heat”.

Meanwhile, Anastasia is actively preparing for his speech. The singer visited the venue in the morning to the sound check. Kamensky also did not forget to show the fans and your image of the day!

So, on his instagram-page stories Kamensky published a photo and a video showing off a stylish image. Ukrainian singer posing in a trendy Romper with animal print. We will remind that this summer in the wardrobe of every fashionista has to have a place to suit. Also do not forget that animal print is a Supertrend 2019.

Moreover, the way she was accompanied by two more trend things. However, past seasons. For example, Fanny pack, and solid white sneakers. But these things are so loved by fashion bloggers that passed this season.

