Nastya Kamensky in a bikini conquers waves in Italy (photos)

| August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Настя Каменских в бикини покоряет волны в Италии (фото)

Popular singer Nastya Kamensky husband Potap continue their honeymoon travelling around Italy. With them rest friends — Alexey Zavgorodniy of group “Time and Glass” and MOZGI with his wife Anna. Fun foursome walks through the ancient streets and basking in the sun on the beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean sea.

Настя Каменских в бикини покоряет волны в Италии (фото)Настя Каменских в бикини покоряет волны в Италии (фото)

Anastasia is actively working on her figure, and the rest does not forget about sport. Every morning she performs Jogging, performs a set of exercises. On the sea, it enjoys many sporting activities and have set ourselves another goal — to master Padborg. This inflatable paddle Board for riding on water.

For beach entertainment Nastya chose a sexy yellow swimsuit, which definitely did not go unnoticed.

Настя Каменских в бикини покоряет волны в Италии (фото)

“Today I rode adverde and it’s incredibly cool feeling. Of course, to stand on the waves takes a little time, but you know that I’m not giving up until you succeed. In life: want something — try, if you fell stand up and continue. Stubbornly go to your goal and you will be released!”, — advises the singer.

