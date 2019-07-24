Nastya Kamensky in a spicy way shines on the cover of gloss
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky after the publication of the secret video taken with Potapov decided again to surprise fans. This time star beauty shared risqué pictures from a new photo shoot for the world famous magazine L’officiel, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Toneto.
On the published pictures in Instagram curvaceous Nastya Kamensky posing in a rather revealing outfits – a black sports clothes, bodysuit and high silver boots. In addition to the luxurious frames, Nastya decided to inspire followers and shared a motivational post.
“To help make this happen should be hard on them to work. Set yourself goals and go for it. Believe in yourself and never stop because each step makes you closer to the dream. Do not be afraid of difficulties, they builds character. And don’t be afraid if something does not work the first time, because it is the experience through which you learn. Be persistent, stick to your goals and succeed!” – wrote Kamensky.
Subscribers in awe of shapes favorite artist and I do not regret under the post a positive review. Many of them said that the Farm is lucky to have such a beautiful wife.