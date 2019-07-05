Nastya Kamensky in a tiny bikini revealed the secrets to success (photos)

Popular singer Nastya Kamensky, zasvetilsya newly lush Breasts in a deep neckline, pleased fans with a new candid shot. Pretty woman published in Instagram a spicy frame on which it rests in a tiny silver bikini. In the post under the photo sexy Kamensky told how important it is to follow my dreams and gave some tips on how to achieve the desired result.

She is sure that everyone is driven by self-confidence. “But we have to learn: work hard on your body and thoughts and never stop there!”, — says Nastya. Strength of will and character which is on its way to the weight loss and the development of his solo career can only envy.

The singer admitted that it is not difficult. You only need to follow some simple rules:

1. Always tell yourself: “everything is Possible. I can realize all my dreams!”
2. To play sports and lead a healthy lifestyle. Because for us girls it is so important to feel the most beautiful!
3. Set a clear deadline: an important event/celebration that you are preparing. It will motivate you, and you’ll never go the distance!

