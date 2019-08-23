Nastya Kamensky in black bikini speculate about their appearance
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky has pleased fans with new hot photos. On his page in Instagram artist published spectacular shots by the pool, and also admitted if she felt my looks and figure perfect.
A celebrity at some period of his life significantly recovered, but then took himself in hand and lost a lot of weight. Since then Nastya tries to eat right and exercise regularly, which can boast of fit and textured body. The glamorous photo Kamensky in black bikini posing by the pool, showing appetizing forms. However, as noted singer, she also sometimes engages in soul-searching and wants to change something in yourself.
“We girls will always find something to improve in yourself! I like many, from time to time engaged in soul-searching! There would be a thigh smaller, and it would disappoint, maybe even a hair color change! And this woman inside of us will never give up, and most importantly, with the advent of social networks, the so-called ideals, which everyone wants to be!” — said Nastya.
However, the artist recalled that ideal appearance or life does not exist, and most importantly — to enjoy.
“The problem is that there are no rules perfect looks, perfect life, perfect relationship and perfect everything! There are so like and good for YOU and it is perfect! Of course, you must always go forward, work on themselves, to dream and to achieve, but all this have to do with high life,” — said Kamensky.
Followers thanked Cindy for the wise and right words and left a lot of compliments her figure.
- The right words, but it’s good to have someone to look up to!!! You are the one I want to be!!! beauty and great
- Thank you for not erect the ideals! And share good, good thoughts!
- Anastasia You where to change something, and all so well. Don’t))
- You are beautiful to me. And the hair we just Otpad
- Nastya, beautiful VI
- Nastya you’re fine!!!! And the ham, and peach and the hair!!!!! Real Ukrainian beauty!
- Golden words!!!
- Nastya, you’re ideal for many and especially for me. Thank you for STO we’re a challenging person it is beautiful!
- Perfect. Always wise posts, a pleasure to read and watch
- Exactly, no limit to perfection
- Forms a sight for sore eyes!!!