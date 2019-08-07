Nastya Kamensky in colorful mini visited a new city in Corsica
Nastya Kamensky continues to conquer the romance and new vivid images from my vacation and at the same time continue the honeymoon. We will remind that earlier Potapov frankly admitted that their honeymoon they Nastya “did not dogulivat”. After the wedding, the star couple went for a couple of weeks in Turkey. However, after immediately was forced to return to Ukraine for concerts. But the captain promised his beloved that he will definitely fulfill her dream to relax in Italy. And now, the captain fulfilled his promise!
The couple flew to Italy on the island of Sardinia. By the way, flew themselves and with friends. Namely, with the participant of group “Time and Glass” Alexei Zavgorodny (Positive) and his wife Anna, who is also my best friend Kamensky.
Interestingly, the friends also visited the French island of Corsica! Where Nastya and published a new photo.
On the bright shots of the singer posing in the setting sun. Nastia – short wrap dress. On white background we see a multicoloured print of red flowers. The way Nastya completes the familiar wicker backpack. Hands with massive bracelets. Unruly curls loose.
The geotagging to posts Kamensky noted the town of Bonifacio, located on the island of Corsica. But it’s funny that the pictures the singer was accompanied by the hashtag — #miaitalia, which translates as “my Italy”. Overall, Kamensky, as always, taciturn.
Fans of the singer were quick to leave comments under her new photo:
- “This is a woman, just gorgeous”
- “Always a pleasure-nice to look at Anastasia”
- “Yak wee babe, I Ter Buti want it”
- “You look beautiful, Nastya!!”
- “The sun”
- “You are the incarnation of happiness!”
- “What a beautiful photo of a happy woman!”
- “Hey, Anastasia, you look great”
- “What a smile!”