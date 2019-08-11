Nastya Kamensky in mini-shorts walked around Italy
Nastya Kamensky and Potap continue to show many millions of fans the details of his vacation in Italy. Namely, on the island of Sardinia. Recall that it was here that they decided to “rest” as he put Potap, your honeymoon. Also note that after the wedding, which took place on 23 may, the band went on a small vacation to Turkey. Then followed a series of concerts, performances at festivals, etc. And yet the pair managed to carve out a couple of weeks to once again enjoy the company of each other.
Nastya and Potap are continuing to say goodbye to Italy. As usual. Nastya showed his new image for the next evening walk. On his page in the network instagram Kamensky has published several videos from an evening walk. Nastya posing in a loose shirt with long sleeves. Shirt embellished trend this year is animal print in white and black stripes. The look is completed with short blue shorts. From accessories — black handbag with fringe on legs — familiar gray boots. It is noteworthy that one of the live painting Nastya is removed Potap. The corresponding video was published in twitter-page MyGlamWish.
On another video Nasty itself already takes. And you can better consider the makeup of the performer. At this time, Kamensky made accent on eyes and red lips. The makeup turned out in the evening.
