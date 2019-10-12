Nastya Kamensky in mini skirt trimmed slender legs

October 12, 2019

The artist attended a social event in Kiev.

Настя Каменских в мини-юбке засветила стройные ножки

The singer Nastya Kamensky, a photo of which was shown by the husband Potapov, recently called for a social event.

The singer attended a party on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Cosmopolitan magazine. For the release of Kamensky chose a playful touch. With Malvinas on the head, in a leather jacket and extreme mini-skirt, the star looked very pretty.

Look Nastya has added the purse in the form of a phone with a leopard print and shoes with low heels.

“Cool way”, “wow, what a beauty”, “beautiful bag”, “Dolly”, “just fire”, “what a beautiful, enough to lose weight, nice and to the point” — comment on the image of the wife of captain nick.

