Nastya Kamensky in “predatory” bikini boasted seductive forms
Potap and Nastya Kamensky continue their journey by sea on a yacht in Italy. Every day they share photos and videos from my vacation, which, incidentally, became the second honeymoon of the lovers after the wedding. In the company of friends, party “Time and Glass” Alexei – zavgorodnego-Positive and his wife, fashion designer Anna, they ride along the Mediterranean coast and visit the towns of Sardinia. The artists managed to get to Corsica and now swim in the open sea and enjoy the mild local climate.
On the instagram page she had published the traditional photo in a bikini. Just amazing it pleases fans of every day, changing the bathing suits like a glove.
At this time, the singer preferred the “leopard” version, which emphasized her luscious figure. She stands on the stern of the yacht, coquettishly adjusting her MOP of curly hair hand.
Photos in a bikini obviously liked the numerous subscribers of the star, what they said in the comments, sparing of compliments.
- Nastya, you’re beautiful
- It’s just the power and fire! Beauty will save the world!
- Perfect
- Sexy sexy
- Krasunya! Kupalniki bombov
- Juicy girl
- Oh, good
- Gorgeous swimsuit very much accentuates your figure
- Nastya you have a great body, super
- Such a shame to hide beauty