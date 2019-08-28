Nastya Kamensky in the top and tights doing yoga
Nastya Kamensky continues to share with thousands of army fans of sports motivation. Ukrainian singer in the recent time almost every day shows the details of his morning workouts. After all, in the morning, the singer prefers to do. And most importantly, training Kamensky always varied. She not only spends time with treniram in the room, but also walking in the pool and loves Jogging. For example, not so long ago the Ukrainian singer delighted in the network run and sunrises, which was filmed in the capital’s Botanical garden.
Now, Anastasia discovers the delights of another form of exercise. Namely yoga!
So, on his page in the network instagram, the singer posted a photo and a video which just does yoga. Of course She rushed and their emotions to share. It turned out that she plans to devote to yoga several days.
“I’m sure that everything in this world is not an accident! As soon as I wanted and sent into space his great desire to participate in a yoga retreat, it immediately came true! Although it would seem so busy that it is simply impossible! All our thoughts and requests great power! The main thing is to formulate and succeed! I can’t tell you how happy I am to plunge by as much as four days in the world of yoga and self-knowledge!” — says Nastya.
In addition, Kamensky and funny videos associated with yoga recorded. It turned out that this morning, August 27, the singer together with his girlfriend Anna and the coach has devoted three hours of yoga! The training was held outdoors. And in a very unusual place — -Maiden Hill in Kiev.
Thus Nastya wanted to record educational videos, but instead it came down in earnest.
Nastia’s friend Anna Zavgorodnyaya (wife of Alexey zavgorodnego of the group “Time and Glass”) jokingly said that this “Mountain of the virgin”.
“And there are a lot of men. Make wishes and they come true… And we found the suitors, take off quickly,” commented on a video Zavgorodnyaya. The corresponding video appeared on twitter account MyGlamWish.
Yoga yoga, and humor on schedule)) #NK #Natakamani #Yoga #yoga #yogagirl pic.twitter.com/wrrozFSvmJ
— MyGlamWish (@glam_wish) August 27, 2019