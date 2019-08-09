Nastya Kamensky in white swimsuit showed luxurious tanned body
Kamensky also returned to Ukraine with a “great ideas list”
Nastya Kamenskih is enjoying the last moments of their fabulous vacation in Italy. Recall that a few weeks ago Kamensky and Potap flew with friends to Italy, on the island of Sardinia. Here, the pair decided to continue their honeymoon. Because, as you admitted previously, Potap, Nastya, they “did not douglasi” this important period in the life of a young couple. Moreover, She always wanted to relax in Italy. Therefore, Potap fulfilled two wishes — took his beloved in Italy and fully held her wedding journey!
Daily Ukrainian singer shares with her fans a happy holiday moments. Note places that are visited by Potapov, shows new images and sunsets, shoots video, etc. was No exception and a new day. Only this time she had decided to tell, considers why vacation is so important in everyone’s life.
“It is very important to dedicate time to yourself, stop for a moment to exhale. Believe vacation reboot that then with new forces to start working!” — begins his post Kamensky.
In this new post, the singer was accompanied by a vivid photo on which poses in a white, open bathing suit. Over the shoulders loose cloak with yellow spots in the form of animal print. By the way, the geotagging Nastya pointed out Porto Cervo resort in Sardinia.
“Did you know that most ideas are born when the brain is in a state of tranquility and you are not trying right now to figure something out? The main thing to be fed with new information, be inspired and you won’t even notice as you find a cool solution. Travel, especially when near a loved one, help to replenished. Be inspired and set new goals. With a huge list of new ideas and incredible drive on arrival will start to execute our plans! How do you get inspired?” summed up Kamensky, not forgetting also to appeal to fans.
And followers Nastya were quick to comment on her new photo and reasoning:
- “I am inspired by my children and family. And of course the potential of our country”
- “Reboot just vital”
- “You’re really beautiful, let me tell you! Well, all tanned”
- “Of course, ideas are born only in peaceful setting”
- “Pretty chic”
- “How many of you have swimwear?)”
- “There are roots of Latinos”
- “How Potapov got lucky with you, I’m happy for You! I wish You all well! Be Happy”
- “Just an ideal”