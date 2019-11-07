Nastya Kamensky introduces the Mexicans with their creativity
Nastya Kamensky and Potap after a relaxing holiday in exotic Mexico left the resort part of the country and went on a working mission in Mexico city. The singer for several days now “stormed” the Mexican TV and radio stations – she tirelessly gives interviews, presenting bold new work – the song and video for “ELEFANTE”. Individual attention, spectacular images of stars. So, for the new photos make her stand out in leather skirts mini, and different colors.
For example, in the Studio of the Mexican channel UnoTV Nastya came in a mini skirt coffee color, emphasizing the waist belt. On top she was wearing a powdery hue, with a subtle large print and complements the image of a trendy suede boots with fringe. The star posed in a company leading the morning program.
But on the radio ADR Networks MX it came in a more sexy and sensual the way she had chosen a long blouse is a striking electric blue and wearing a black leather skirt-mini castle in the middle. The quality of the Shoe is a graceful open-toe sandals with thin straps.
Fans are unable to contain the words of delight and affection. They praised the actress for her incredible dedication and hard work, and also appreciated the hot images.
- Nastya! You cool
- So keep
- You’re there as its
- Sunny girl ,be happy
- Just incredible
- What a beautiful face. How much warmth and light in this girl, how much fire in the eyes
- Beautiful!
- Sexy Bambina