Nastya Kamensky laugh funny pics with Potapov
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskikh one of the most popular stars of our show business. After her marriage to producer Potap attention to her person seems to have become only more. Married Kamensky and Potap 13 years after the start of joint work.
The wedding took place may 23 in the country the Metropolitan restaurant, located in goloseyevsky district of Kiev. The ceremony has attended most of the stars of Ukrainian show business. After returning from the honeymoon the couple spent in a warmer climate, the artists immediately went on tour, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.
Now the actress, along with friends and my husband is on vacation and don’t forget to share pictures from my trip in my Instagram.
This time, Kamensky decided to revenge the wife for a photo of her fifth point in the network and published tanned Alex in an awkward costume. On his head wearing a baby pink lugs. Nastya having fun and laughing, looking at her lover.