Nastya Kamensky lit lush Breasts in a slinky summer dress

| June 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The singer showed off his slim figure on the social network.

Настя Каменских засветила пышную грудь в облегающем летнем платье

Famous Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky showed off his slim figure.

After the wedding, Potap and Nastya, in the Network there are rumors that Kamenskih pregnant. The singer decided to demonstrate whether or not she is pregnant.

On the page in Instagram the singer published a photo which poses in a slinky dress. In the photo, the actress lit up not only slim figure, but her ample bosom.

One of the fans was not enough Kamenskih comment that she’s not pregnant and pictures in tight outfit. Folower picky looking for “pregnant” tummy. Others admire the perfect figure of the singer and fit body.

“I, by the way, in this photo I do not see any of the abdomen, the Hand on your stomach put everything pregnant”, “Perfect woman,” wrote the user in the social network.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.