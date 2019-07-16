Nastya Kamensky “lit up” in the arms of Kondratyuk
The singer Nastya Kamensky hit the frame during a tender embrace with popular Ukrainian TV presenter, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.
Nastya Kamensky and Potap — one of the most discussed couples of Ukrainian show-business. On may 23 they played a magnificent wedding, which was attended by many stars of Ukrainian show-business. The long-awaited event for lovers noted in the elite Koncha-Zaspa area, on the territory of one of the capital’s restaurants. The day after the wedding the couple went to a two-week honeymoon in Turkey by plane, which the rapper bought for his sweetheart.
However, recently the Network blasted the news that the farm is “selected” Nastia expensive toy. Everyone was waiting for the reaction Kamensky and she was not long in coming.
July 15, Nastya Kamenskikh lit up in the arms of famous men. It proved to be a popular TV presenter Igor Kondratyuk. A couple of “caught” the shooting of the project “X-factor” (STB), a member of the jury who is a singer. Photo Kamensky fun laughs and holds Kondratyuk’s waist, and he reciprocates her feelings.
“Oh what beautiful” — discuss the Network.
Obviously, the former coach of “X-factor” (STB) Igor Kondratyuk came to support the newly made colleague not only in word and deed. Communication with Kamensky TV star charged with positive emotions and good mood for all working day.