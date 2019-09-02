Nastya Kamensky made a splash racy concert attire
Sunday, August 31, at the territory of the Kiev Art factory “Platform” was held a regular charity Charity Weekend. A healthy day with Masha Efrosinina 2019 was really rich and interesting. In each of the locations worked for celebrity guests who are happy to talked, hugged and took selfies with visitors to the event, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.
The highlight of the evening for the Charity Weekend was the appearance of the inimitable Nastya Kamensky. The artist came to perform some of their hits. For speech, she chose a brand new suit that sat perfectly on the figure Kamensky and won the admiration of all spectators.
So, Nastya Kamenskih wearing a black bodysuit, studded with numerous beads and shiny elements. In the center flaunts signature ‘ NK. Sleeves are made from sheer black mesh and decorated with long strands of silver fringe. The bottom Nastya has completely replaced high botfortas, hugging her legs. They create the effect of stockings.
Opinions about the image Kamensky divided.
“You are gorgeous”, “Awful”, “Cool”, “God knows what”, “you do Not know what happened to You,but it’s not really cool”, “Luxury!”, “The sense of style you’re obviously lost,” “Long with the taste of her trouble,” “Well, so-so, to be honest”, “It’s mothballs! Nastya – you beauty, why how all the stockings pants Yes! You have something your looking for! These body stockings are screwed, with the threads, the horror!”, “Again stockings! Where’s the new way?” “Anastasia, ass like Kim, is a clear way to support the song, but it doesn’t have to be naked. Too much BARE ASS! Remember, you’re a singer first and foremost, and not an employee of the brothel, about the mystery in a woman remember. And this image show Potapov, if he is like”, — discussed in the Network.