Nastya Kamensky on “black sea games” sang the sensual song Potap

| August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Nastya sensually sang the track “Obsahu”.

Настя Каменских на «Черноморских играх» исполнила чувственную песню для Потапа

Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky made on the famous children’s festival “black sea games”, which in 2004 became the winner of the Grand Prix.

The singer became a guest of the last day of the festival, where he performed his famous hits. One of the songs of the artist dedicated to my husband Potapov, writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda” in Ukraine”. According to Anastasia, the song “Obsahu” is special for her, because the song is about the feelings of the beloved.

“Alex, I dedicate this song to you. I know you’re watching festival,” Kamenskikh addressed to her husband.

The singer also turned to the young vocalists. “I wish the participants to get lucky like die hard and keep her hard. You need to go forward and not to stop under any circumstances,” — said Anastasia from the scene.

We will remind that Nastya Kamensky won the “black sea games” as a 17-year-old girl. At the time, this path is also passed Nadia Dorofeeva, Tina Karol, MamaRika, Ivan Dorn, Mika Newton, Julia and other currently popular artists.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.