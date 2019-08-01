Nastya Kamensky on “black sea games” sang the sensual song Potap
Nastya sensually sang the track “Obsahu”.
Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky made on the famous children’s festival “black sea games”, which in 2004 became the winner of the Grand Prix.
The singer became a guest of the last day of the festival, where he performed his famous hits. One of the songs of the artist dedicated to my husband Potapov, writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda” in Ukraine”. According to Anastasia, the song “Obsahu” is special for her, because the song is about the feelings of the beloved.
“Alex, I dedicate this song to you. I know you’re watching festival,” Kamenskikh addressed to her husband.
The singer also turned to the young vocalists. “I wish the participants to get lucky like die hard and keep her hard. You need to go forward and not to stop under any circumstances,” — said Anastasia from the scene.
We will remind that Nastya Kamensky won the “black sea games” as a 17-year-old girl. At the time, this path is also passed Nadia Dorofeeva, Tina Karol, MamaRika, Ivan Dorn, Mika Newton, Julia and other currently popular artists.