Nastya Kamensky on “black sea games” touching sang the song-homage to her husband.
Famous Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky exactly 15 years ago, has received Grand Prix of the festival “black sea games”, and now plays in the contest, as the star guest, generously giving advice to the contestants. This writes KP in Ukraine.
“I wish the participants to get lucky like die hard and keep her hard. You need to go forward and not to stop under any circumstances,” asked Nastya to the participants from the stage.
Behind the scenes, Nastya said that the victory in this contest it was not so easy.
According to the singer, she was thrice a part of this festival, and twice she even failed to act on the main stage.
“In fact, I like it when I say “no”. I’m starting to work more on myself. I went home and we prepared so well that he won many competitions, including the “black sea games”. That year I took a lot of awards”, — said the singer.
On the festival stage, the singer performed several songs, including one of the last hits of “Ass like Kim”. As it turned out, this song is very fond of children. By the way, the second day of the festival Potap performed together with a group Mozgi.
“This song is not for children, but in the end it was. — says Nastya about the song “Ass like Kim”. — I have visited many countries and I can say that in our country the most beautiful women”.
Finally Nastya performed the song “Obsahu”. This song, the singer calls special because it is a Declaration of love to her husband Potapov.
“Alex, I dedicate this song to you. I know you’re watching festival”, — asked the actress to her husband.
Kamensky promised the audience that in the future, be sure to visit the “black sea games”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, recently Nastya Kamensky shared his candid self, remembering himself in the bathroom. She posed for the camera in their underwear. White bottoms and tops perfectly emphasized her feminine figure and a tan acquired in Turkey. At the same time, many fans were interested in the subject that Kamensky holds in his hand: “Is that a pregnancy test?!” We heard many arguments “for” and “against”, but after a short discussion, the users came to the conclusion that it’s just a toothbrush.
