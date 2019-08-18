Nastya Kamensky posed in a black bikini by the pool

Nastya Kamensky shares pictures in a bikini not only during your vacation.

In a private home of the actress and her husband Potap has a swimming pool, where she likes to spend time. A new photo shared by the star, was made near this pool.

At Kamensky black bikini, and she holds in her hands a huge gold inflatable range. Singer posing for the camera with a slight smile on her face, and in the caption says this:

“Today is a cloudy day, and before the end of summer I want to enjoy the full sun. Happy Sunny photos and thoughts about relaxing by the pool! My August is painted literally on minutes, but for me it is a real thrill! Lots of concerts, filming, projects, and work on new material! Despite such a busy schedule I find time to do sports, yoga, reading books and going to the goals that I set myself,” says Kamensky.

