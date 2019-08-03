Nastya Kamensky posed in bed with a girl

August 3, 2019
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky showed in racy Instagram photo, which she sealed in the same bed with a friend.

Both ladies white Terry robes, turbans on the head, in the hands of the wine glasses, and faces hidden sunglasses.

Настя Каменских позировала в постели с девушкой

“Our sweet honeymoon,” — wrote Nastya under a photo.

On the eve of the information appeared about the fact that Nastya Kamensky had gone on holiday to Italy together with her husband Alexey Potapenko and fellow musician Alex Zavgorodni (Positive) and his wife Anne Andreychuk-Zavgorodniy.

Actually, the wife is Positive and amounted to the company Nastya Kamenskikh on the bed.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.