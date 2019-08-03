Nastya Kamensky posed in bed with a girl
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky showed in racy Instagram photo, which she sealed in the same bed with a friend.
Both ladies white Terry robes, turbans on the head, in the hands of the wine glasses, and faces hidden sunglasses.
“Our sweet honeymoon,” — wrote Nastya under a photo.
On the eve of the information appeared about the fact that Nastya Kamensky had gone on holiday to Italy together with her husband Alexey Potapenko and fellow musician Alex Zavgorodni (Positive) and his wife Anne Andreychuk-Zavgorodniy.
Actually, the wife is Positive and amounted to the company Nastya Kamenskikh on the bed.
