Nastya Kamensky ran into criticism because of the advertising

| June 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

In Instagram, the actress put up a post with the rules of the promotions from lays.ua by doing that, you can go to the concert of world stars.

To the post Nastya added a photo in a leather suit with chains. The girl’s hands with a leather wristband, and on his feet shoes with high heels.

Members Nastia criticized post “on all fronts“: the part of the followers noted that advertising chips by exercising regularly — not quite fair on the part of the artist. Also fans have criticized star in the abuse of photoshop, putting on unnatural thinness of the legs.

