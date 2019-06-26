Nastya Kamensky ran into criticism because of the advertising
In Instagram, the actress put up a post with the rules of the promotions from lays.ua by doing that, you can go to the concert of world stars.
To the post Nastya added a photo in a leather suit with chains. The girl’s hands with a leather wristband, and on his feet shoes with high heels.
Members Nastia criticized post “on all fronts“: the part of the followers noted that advertising chips by exercising regularly — not quite fair on the part of the artist. Also fans have criticized star in the abuse of photoshop, putting on unnatural thinness of the legs.