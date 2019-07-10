Nastya Kamensky shocked the audience outright outfit
As noted by her followers on Instagram, this time a lover sparkle figure has surpassed herself.
Photos of the singer appeared on the page of the fan club Potap and Nastya pin is family. Apparently, not happy with her costume, and even fans, often protect Kamensky from the attacks of the haters. Like, good figure and appearance in General, which would not show to the public.
“I put it mildly, do not like is to put it mildly… a feeling that Nastya’s top small and on the chest fits. About the tinsel, I say nothing. Tin, in short… I love Nastya, she’s in any way good, but this…” — said the author of the post.
Photos of the singer in a candid way has gathered nearly a thousand likes. In the review, members of the fan club voted “for” and “against.” That’s true, the first one.
“Such a beautiful woman and so spoil yourself with these outfits. Why?” “Anastasia, how old are you? Is your status still need these cheap rags?”, “Cool, that’s why?” “I will not say who she looks like, but each time worse and worse” “Hmm… cheaper in our stars” — surprised in the comments.