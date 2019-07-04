Nastya Kamensky showed a bold lace top
Nastya Kamensky from the beginning filming the new season of the show “X-factor” does not cease to haunt the minds of fans with their spectacular images in which the audience in the autumn will see her on the screen. And while the actress is happy to posing on camera, showing all its charms: the Shine luxurious neckline that will sparkle slender legs. Nastya could not resist and published in Instagram another spectacular image that won her fans.
She appeared before the fans in lace top without the straps emphasized her neckline, and black pants-whistles high-rise originally tailored in the waist area. Stylists of the singer complemented her look sandals with thin straps. Lips with lipstick coral shade and carefully styled tresses were the perfect complement to the bold, elegant look.
Fans were delighted from the appearance of Nasti. Many of them noted that the singer in a refined way looks much sexier than racy Topless shots, which she loves to indulge his followers.
Even a colleague Nastya, Olya Polyakova, who this year also took the judges seat on “the X factor”, could not resist the comment. She left the eloquent, the smiles in the flames.
“A classy lady in exquisitely elegant outfit”, “Sexy”, “Klasnice”, “Babe, whatever you say!”, “Goddess”, “Gorgeous! Much sexier and cooler appearance in “dressed images”!”, “Beautiful, stylish and, in my opinion, even more thinner”, “Insanely beautiful!”, “Oh, and brought the Farm!”, “Strinasacchi puppet”, “Diva!” — wrote the user network.
A screenshot of the review