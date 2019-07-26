Nastya Kamensky showed a bold
July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The singer Nastya Kamenskih, which is rumored, married a captain a year ago, every time amazes the fans of stylish images, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
This time the celebrity showed how preparing for the broadcast of a vocal projects. Kamensky expressed a preference for the daring look which is demonstrated in the Instagram.
The actress posted several photos, which appears in a GIMP suit, with wet hair, smoky eyes and original choker. Sexy image of wife Potap added black sandals.
Fans Kamensky liked its appearance. “You’re unreal”, “image inspiring” “so stylish”, “just perfect” – write the users under the photo.
Loading...