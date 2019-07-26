Nastya Kamensky showed a bold

July 26, 2019
The singer Nastya Kamenskih, which is rumored, married a captain a year ago, every time amazes the fans of stylish images, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

This time the celebrity showed how preparing for the broadcast of a vocal projects. Kamensky expressed a preference for the daring look which is demonstrated in the Instagram.

Настя Каменских продемонстрировала дерзкий образ

The actress posted several photos, which appears in a GIMP suit, with wet hair, smoky eyes and original choker. Sexy image of wife Potap added black sandals.

Fans Kamensky liked its appearance. “You’re unreal”, “image inspiring” “so stylish”, “just perfect” – write the users under the photo.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.