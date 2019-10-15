Nastya Kamensky showed a stylish casual image
Nastia Kamenskih and Potap very tight schedules, but the couple manages to find time to be alone — for example, almost every morning they start with the joint training, and in addition try to get out in nature. Recently, a fun couple went to the forest in search of mushrooms,but instead found something else. Now in Kiev it is now Indian summer, and the singer then went for a walk to enjoy the warm weather.
On his page in Instagram Anastasia shared a few frames, which looks really happy. The singer has opted for a stylish promenade casual image — cropped ripped jeans, a white t-shirt and a black leather jacket and the shoes to match.
“Today was a divine day. weather whispers,” wrote a satisfied artist under the “Sunny” self.
This was followed by the on the street in a striking pose.
“Indian summer…a girl’s mood,” said Kamensky.
Members admire the beauty and style of the artist and agree that the weather is beautiful.
- Sunny day — Sunny you
- Beauty
- Style super
- What a hottie
- Favorite beauty ,you girl the sun
- Beauty
- Potap and ear not sacit)))
- The sun
- The beauty of calling
- You are beautiful
- Wow what a gorgeous woman