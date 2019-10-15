Nastya Kamensky showed a stylish casual image

| October 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Nastia Kamenskih and Potap very tight schedules, but the couple manages to find time to be alone — for example, almost every morning they start with the joint training, and in addition try to get out in nature. Recently, a fun couple went to the forest in search of mushrooms,but instead found something else. Now in Kiev it is now Indian summer, and the singer then went for a walk to enjoy the warm weather.

Настя Каменских продемонстрировала стильный кэжуал образ

On his page in Instagram Anastasia shared a few frames, which looks really happy. The singer has opted for a stylish promenade casual image — cropped ripped jeans, a white t-shirt and a black leather jacket and the shoes to match.

“Today was a divine day. weather whispers,” wrote a satisfied artist under the “Sunny” self.

This was followed by the on the street in a striking pose.

“Indian summer…a girl’s mood,” said Kamensky.

Настя Каменских продемонстрировала стильный кэжуал образ

Members admire the beauty and style of the artist and agree that the weather is beautiful.

  • Sunny day — Sunny you
  • Beauty
  • Style super
  • What a hottie
  • Favorite beauty ,you girl the sun
  • Beauty
  • Potap and ear not sacit)))
  • The sun
  • The beauty of calling
  • You are beautiful
  • Wow what a gorgeous woman

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr