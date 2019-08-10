Nastya Kamensky showed athletic body while Jogging in Corsica
Potap and Nastya Kamensky continue to rest in part of his honeymoon. The rest are more than active! Celebrity couple of the musicians even while on vacation don’t plan to stop exercising. So, on his instagram page Kamensky and then publish photos and videos of morning and evening charges. However, apparently, the most “hardcore” was a recent evening training on the island of Corsica.
As usual, in the section stories she had published a few photos and one video in which the singer makes a climb up a cliff! This shows that the rise is really steep, Nasty breathing heavily. Note that now Potap and Kamenskih rest on the French island of Corsica. Although started their trip from the Italian island of Sardinia! In Corsica a couple exploring different cities. And one of the recent stops in Bonifacio, from the rocky and mountainous terrain. It seems that the couple decided not to miss such opportunities and try their hand here.
Also Kamensky showed a photo of yourself and Potap. The singer poses in a comfortable tracksuit. The complex consists of velocipedes and top with straps “on the cross”. On the legs running black sneakers.
Also see a photo of the captain with a water bottle in his hands. It is evident that the singer has done a difficult path, but he is happy.