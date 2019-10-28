Nastya Kamensky showed bright moments from the new clip Elenfante
Nastya Kamenskih is not afraid of bold and daring experimentation, especially when it comes to music. She easily manage to reincarnation, she easily undresses on camera, takes sexy poses and arranges open hot dance.
For example, the outrageous new video for the song Elenfante literally blew up the network, forcing to talk about it fans of NK (a pseudonym of the singer). She appeared before the audience in the image of the blonde with short hair caret and tried on provocative outfits, and revealed extraordinary characters and staged in the screen real Brazilian carnival.
In Instagram she had posted some picture in the images from the video. So, they are posing on the floor surrounded by pink flamingos and sits on a “chair” with projecting heads of birds. The singer – black latex bodysuit and “leopard” the stockings.
Hair neatly in a bun and bangs going down the side. Makeup with emphasis on eyes, like a cat with wide black arrows.
The opinions of fans about the new video singer has separated, but the bow Nastia deserved applause from the fans. However, some accused the actress that she borrowed the way Kendall Jenner, but did not elaborate on what kind of shooting supermodel question.
Perhaps the user was referring to last year’s photoshoot of the models of authorship of Ukrainian photographer Sasha Samsonova.
- It’s gorgeous
- Nastya beauty
- It is very poison
- Perfect girl with a perfect figure
- Very strange to see the copied image of Kendall Jenner from a photo session with Samson
- And what such a rip-off on Kendall?
- Nastya, you’re such a sex bomb. Oh, God, how beautiful!
- Goddess
- Nastia is the bomb!