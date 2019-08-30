Nastya Kamensky showed how he relaxes after a morning workout
Nastya held the day not only training, but also drawing
Nastya Kamensky continues to practice yoga and share almost every step and success in their social networks. Note that Ukrainian singer just a few days ago I decided to try a new kind of physical activity. If this Anastasia is not simply yoga retreat-yoga. That is, with elements of recovery — both physical and emotional. And the girl, as it turned out, there is nothing to worry about. Recently, the singer admitted that he had problems with his back. From the constant flights and transfers from Kamensky back pain. And perhaps the only way that can help her, yoga!
For these purposes, Kamensky has allocated a several days, during which several times, morning and evening, doing yoga with a coach. And by the way, along with Nastya and her friend — Anna Zavgorodnyaya (wife of Alexey zavgorodnego, the soloist of group “Time and Glass”).
Girls are not only stretched, but also meditating and doing creative work. For example, girls today, August 29, after a workout has devoted time to painting in oil on canvas!
In addition, Kamensky, as usual, showed on video his morning workout. The corresponding video was published in twitter-account MyGlamWish.
New yoga day #Natakamani! #yoga #yogagirl pic.twitter.com/VDNuUv73Pg
“It has been 5 training sessions, 2 of 3 meditation and breathing practices! It is difficult, and even not physically but mentally. As the retreat is generally designed to remove the inner blocks, untie emotional knots and become generally freer and happier. In short, I like to learn and enjoy it! Namaste,” — wrote Nastya.