Nastya Kamensky showed how with the help of yoga heals your back
The performer of yoga.
The singer Nastya Kamenskih, which recently took up yogaseriously approached this case.
As previously told the actress, she decided “by as much as four days to dive into the world of yoga and self-knowledge”. Attached to the classroom Nastya my friend’s wife Positive of the group “Time and Glass” and MOZGI Anya.
In storis your Instagram Kamensky posted this video of morning yoga. For exercise, a celebrity went to the Mountain-Maiden, and with it went to Anna and yoga instructor.
According to Kamensky, yoga helps her to tidy up the back.
“I decided to try the way back from flights and transfers are very sore, and as far as I know, yoga is almost the only way to revive it! In addition to massages. Now it’s just a divine way to enrich and develop their spiritual world,” — said Kamensky.