Nastya Kamensky showed slender legs in striking mini
November 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The couple star Potap and Nastya Kamensky after a day at the Caribbean sea in Mexico with new forces started to work. They went to Mexico city, where he started for the promotion of the new hit NK Elefante, the video has already garnered over 7 million views.
On his page in Instagram Anastasia said that he had become a guest of the popular morning programme on television “Cuídate de la cámara”.
The singer appeared at a Studio in stylish neon image — the bright green jacket and fashionable mini dress with a wide belt. The singer stressed thin waist and showed slender legs. Complements the image of the points with the Panthers on the glass.
Fans of the singer in the comments say that it looks magnificent.