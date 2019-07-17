Nastya Kamensky showed spicy photo Potap
Nastya Kamensky even after the wedding with a farm does not cease to publish in social networks naughty pictures. Fans no longer wonder who is the author of the candid shots, and the rapper always says hot shots wife and leaves her eloquent compliments or smiles. This time the occasion to exchange pleasantries, the couple was more than significant.
On the page in Instagram the singer posted a hot photo on which poses in bed. The actress – white bodysuit with sheer panels and stockings. Potap stood over his wife and shoots her on camera. A thing was taken during the backstage of the filming of the video-recognition, which the rapper released on the eve of the wedding with Anastasia, “the Constant.”
“Yes, Lyosha, your-our Constant typed in YouTube for as much as 5 million, I congratulate you, and thank you for such a heartfelt song!” — asked the actress to the beloved husband.
Potap we decided not to linger with the answer and left under a hot photo smiles in the form of hearts. Fans also appreciated the candid frame and were happy with the achievement of the pair. However, some users noted that such terms are better left to personal view, and not to put on public display.
“Robin!”, “Like adult video”, “Beautiful couple, beautiful song, beautiful video! All natural! Her well, $ 100 million is not the limit! Happiness to you, white Swan!”, “Everything from the heart, always leads to success. Congratulations to you”, “sincerely”, “Just super! You bomb a big surge of positive emotions”, “It’s a great song” — shared his impressions of fans.