Nastya Kamensky showed what it looks like without makeup
Nastya Kamensky masterfully stirs up the interest of fans — the singer regularly shares atmospheric autumn shots, romantic photos with her husband a sensual and shows off his morning run. Thus, recently the star gave the couple a start to the day and made colorful in the fog. But this morning, the artist has intrigued fans by sharing a selfie from the airport.
Photo Nastia captured without a drop of makeup and with disheveled hair. The singer is posing in the warm black pullover and leather bag-bananai and looks a bit tired. In the location it said the airport “Borispol”, but to disclose where it went, yet did not. Note that the frame a few saluran.
“Smeared picture — beauty”, — signed photo of Kamensky.
Members admire the natural beauty of the actress and interested in where she goes this time.
- Beauty
- Where are we going?
- I love you, you insanely beautiful!
- Always look at You and marvel that God creates perfect people !!!!
- Novyi you color hair, you licit
- Just beautiful
- But beautiful work
- Beauty
- Honey ,have a good flight ,you are beautiful
- Beauty is always
- Ti crasha
- Well, do not care) This photo will not change your beauty. Lovely day to you