Nastya Kamensky told about the difficult period in relations with Potapov

Now Potap and Nastya Kamensky — not only successful artists but also loving each other husband and wife. But even ten years ago they all knew, as a member of the popular Duo Potap and Nastya. Although on stage they sang humorous songs about love, in real life, the musicians hated each other.

Over time, the hatred grew into love, and that difficult period Nastya Kamensky recalls with a smile. In “Sravi way” channel “Ukraina”, the actress said, as they feuded with Potapov.

“Mi really nenavideli one one. I’m pam I remember the period, if mi Stili have RSNA machines I Buli in RSNA gothel, not dwellers baciti single one, Bo so much svarilsya. Behind the scenes, God miy, Yak mi svarilsya!”-

recalls Nastya Kamensky.

As you can see, Potap and Nastya Kamenskih managed not only to reconcile but also to become one of the most beautiful couples of the Ukrainian show-business.

“Ale disli to spraving of Kruti friends, we can say, partners. Now Nashi relationships duzhe MCN”-

added the artist.

